Forward Ariel Lassiter is making a name for himself with CF Montreal

CF Montreal's Ariel Lassiter, right, is challenged by Vaughan SC's Josh Belluz during second half preliminary round Canadian Championship soccer action in Montreal, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes CF Montreal's Ariel Lassiter, right, is challenged by Vaughan SC's Josh Belluz during second half preliminary round Canadian Championship soccer action in Montreal, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill

The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon