Patrice Bernier to be named to CF Montreal Wall of Fame

Patrice Bernier will become the fifth former CF Montreal player to be honoured on the team's Wall of Fame.

A special ceremony is scheduled to take place at Saputo Stadium on Saturday night during the game between CF Montreal and Orlando City SC.

In six seasons in the MLS (2012-2017) and three seasons in the A-League (2000-2002), Bernier played 224 regular season games with CF Montreal and ranks third in the team's history.

In MLS, Bernier scored 15 goals and 25 assists in the regular season. He was invited to the MLS All-Star Game in 2013. A captain from 2014-2017, his accomplishments include helping the team win the Canadian Championship in 2013 and 2014, reaching the Concacaf Champions League final in 2015, and the Eastern Association final of the MLS Cup Playoffs against Toronto in 2016.

Defenders Gabriel Gervais and Nevio Pizzolitto were inducted into the Wall of Fame on March 17, 2018, and then goalkeeper Greg Sutton in turn received the honour on July 6, 2019. Mauro Biello's name was added to the Wall on July 16.

Players are selected based on specific criteria. They must have played a minimum of 100 games with the club, have been retired from professional soccer for at least five years, have won an individual or team honour and have played a first game with the team at least 15 years ago.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 2, 2023