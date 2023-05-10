CF Montreal closes opposing fans section ahead of Toronto FC match

CF Montreal announced that its section usually reserved for groups of opposing fans at Saputo Stadium will be closed on Saturday night against Toronto FC.

The decision was made due to 'unfortunate and unacceptable' incidents that occurred during Tuesday night's Canadian Soccer Championship quarterfinal match between the two teams in Toronto.

A video surfaced on social media Tuesday in which Toronto FC and CF Montreal fans came to blows.

Hey @TorontoFC, you knew we were coming to the game, you told us there would be security.



They came directly at us. You let this happen. Fire the whole security department.#CFMTL #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/W5BeCAzhVs — Ethan (@Ethan960) May 9, 2023

In a brief statement, CF Montreal condemned the situation and added that an investigation is underway.

"The safety of our fans and supporter groups is of paramount importance to the club. No violence of any kind is tolerated at Stade Saputo, nor at any other stadium to which our fans travel," the team said.

CF Montreal said that fans who had already purchased tickets in the section that will be closed for the MLS match between the two teams on Saturday will be refunded.

The club added that it is "in discussion with Soccer Canada, MLS and Toronto FC to ensure that every event is safe."

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 10, 2023