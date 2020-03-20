MONTREAL -- Formula One is setting up a series of virtual races to replace postponed or cancelled Grand Prix events.

The series says a "number of current F1 drivers" will take part in the races, with the first set for Sunday. That's the day when the Bahrain Grand Prix was supposed to take place.

We race on ��



The Bahrain Virtual Grand Prix is here. Coming Sunday, 20:00GMT ⏰



Featuring #F1 drivers, #F1Esports stars, and more! pic.twitter.com/NYXzUAbVfz — Formula 1 (@F1) March 20, 2020

None of the drivers taking part have been named.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris are among drivers from various competitions who have already been taking part in various online races not organized by F1.

The Australian Grand Prix last weekend was cancelled at short notice and the Monaco Grand Prix was cancelled from its May 24 date on Thursday. Races in Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Spain and the Netherlands have been postponed.

There is no news on whether the Montreal Grand Prix June 12-14 will take place at its scheduled dates.