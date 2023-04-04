Former Quebec anesthetist charged with manslaughter
A woman in her 50s who worked as an anesthetist was arrested by police last Thursday for her alleged role in the death of an octogenarian during surgery in Laval more than three years ago.
Isabelle Desormeau, 52, was under investigation by the Laval police department (SPL) for some time before her arrest.
She is facing a charge of manslaughter.
Following her arrest by investigators from the SPL Crimes Against the Person Squad, Desormeau was released with conditions. Police report that she be back in court on April 21.
Police report that on Nov. 1, 2019, an 84-year-old man died at Laval's Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital following surgery. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death, which has not been publicly identified, led to the opening of a police investigation.
Based on the results of this investigation, Crown prosecutors (DPCP) authorized an arrest warrant for the doctor who was the anesthetist at the time of the surgery.
The Santé-Quebec directory indicates that Isabelle Desormeau resigned in December 2019.
Anyone with information about the suspect or related to the event is invited by the Laval Police Service to contact its investigators.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 4, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment
An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
Battle looms between Canadian defence officials, decision-makers after federal budget
A battle is brewing between Canadian defence officials and federal decision-makers as the Trudeau government looks for ways to save billions of dollars over the next few years.
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war
Finland joined the NATO military alliance Tuesday, dealing a major blow to Russia with a historic realignment of the continent triggered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Spring storms impacting parts of Canada with snow, freezing rain, thunderstorms
A Colorado low storm system is expected to bring three different weather patterns to most of eastern Canada over the next few days, with the West Coast and parts of the Prairies seeing a temperature warm-up.
DNA reveals woman was on famed 17th century Swedish warship
A U.S. military laboratory has helped Swedes confirm what was suspected for years: A woman was among those who died on a 17th-century warship that sank on its maiden voyage, the museum that displays the ship said Tuesday.
Fentanyl test strips not enough to prevent most opioid overdose deaths, expert warns
Paper fentanyl test strips are a simple way for people struggling with substance use to determine if fentanyl has been mixed into their drugs, but some advocates say they fail to help the people most at risk of dying from an opioid overdose.
Infertility affects a 'staggering' 1 in 6 people worldwide, WHO says
An estimated 1 in 6 people globally are affected by infertility, according to a new report from the World Health Organization, which emphasizes that the condition is common.
Toronto
-
Toronto police recover 'significant portion' of $400,000 cryptocurrency scam
Toronto police have recovered a 'significant portion' of what is alleged to be a $400,000 cryptocurrency scam.
-
Ontario mayor not concerned about 'tourist trap' label
A newly released report has found that Niagara Falls is Canada’s worst tourist trap, but that city’s mayor isn’t getting too worked up about it.
-
Man suffers serious injuries after being trapped at Toronto construction site
A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after becoming trapped at a construction site in Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Progressive Conservatives win decisive majority in Prince Edward Island
Voters in Prince Edward Island delivered a decisive majority to the incumbent Progressive Conservatives on Monday after an election campaign dominated by debate over health care.
-
P.E.I. premier King promises 'positive politics' after opposition cut to five seats
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
-
Gas prices increase in Nova Scotia after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
London
-
18 year old arrested in relation to a shooting in London's north end
Charges have been laid against one man after police responded to a shooting in the city's north end in February.
-
Bodies discovered during search for missing men
A search for two missing men has ended with the discovery of two bodies near Hepworth, Ont. Family and friends of Keith Campbell and Justin Yeo, missing since January, had just begun searching Legion Road west of Hepworth, when the bodies were discovered in a wooded area, near the road, around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
-
Special weather statement comes to an end
A special weather statement for London-Middlesex, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford-Brant has ended. Overnight rain accumulation that continued early into Tuesday morning was expected to reach upwards of 40mm with 50mm in some areas.
Northern Ontario
-
Freezing rain warning across the northeast, travel not recommended
Environment Canada upgraded its weather alerts to warnings in the northeast from Sault Ste. Marie to Mattawa and Parry Sound to Sudbury due to freezing rain saying travel is not recommended.
-
Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment
An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.
-
opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister
Pierre Poilievre has a nagging problem or two he has to fix if he wants to replace Trudeau as prime minister, writes Don Martin in an opinion column.
Calgary
-
Alberta to announce new measures to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Man taken into custody, multiple people injured in downtown Calgary stabbings and assault
At least three people were stabbed and a fourth assaulted in an attempted robbery on Monday amid a violent spree in downtown Calgary.
-
Calgary police arrest suspects in Erlton CTrain stabbing
Calgary police took two people into custody on Tuesday after a stabbing at the Erlton LRT Station.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash closes off section of major Kitchener road
A portion of Bridge Street East has been closed off due to a collision.
-
$3,400 in perfume stolen from Guelph, Ont business
Guelph Police are investigating after more than $3,400 in perfume was taken from a Guelph business.
-
Kips Gymnastics Club at a standstill with City of Cambridge as lease agreement ends
A Cambridge gymnastics club, which has been part of the community for 53 years, is bent out of shape after being locked out of their long-time facility which has been slated for demolition to make way for the expansion of the Preston auditorium.
Vancouver
-
City, province defend plan to decamp Hastings tents amid pleas for moratorium
B.C.'s premier and Vancouver's mayor are defending a sweeping plan to clear campers who've become entrenched on the sidewalks of the city's Downtown Eastside.
-
Terrorism charges laid after B.C. bus attack, ISIS named in court documents
A man who allegedly threatened one person with a knife and slashed another person's throat on a bus in B.C. is facing four terrorism charges, according to federal authorities.
-
'It could have been stopped': Police criticized for not stepping in before violent confrontations at trans rights rally
Vancouver police are facing criticism from both sides over their handling of a transgender rally that descended into chaos, resulting in at least two assault investigations.
Edmonton
-
'Brutal, not gentle densification': Windsor Park up in arms over council allowing more development
After hearing from concerned residents, city council approved Monday the rezoning of land in Windsor Park to accommodate a proposed six-storey apartment building with 172 units.
-
Alberta to announce new measures to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Easing into a warming trend
If you liked Monday, you'll like today. Edmonton's in for a fairly similar day with a "mix of sun and cloud" and an afternoon high around 3 C.
Windsor
-
Windsor woman claiming to be police officer identified in grandparent scam
Windsor police have identified a female suspect who was allegedly claiming to be a police officer in a grandparent scam.
-
OPP looking for 'person of interest' in Lakeshore investigation
Essex County OPP are asking the public for help identifying a “person of interest” in Lakeshore.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Windsor city council approves biggest property tax increase in two decades
Windsor city council met Monday to set the 2023 property tax rate, approving an increase of 4.48 per cent.
Regina
-
Significant warm up expected across southern Sask.
A significant warm up is in the forecast for much of southern Saskatchewan, with temperatures expected to reach double digit highs as soon as Sunday and Monday.
-
Masking in Sask. health facilities to revert back to pre-pandemic rules, province says
According to the Government of Saskatchewan, a change in policy is coming for mask mandates in the province's health care facilities.
-
This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate
While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Here's when to expect 'potential ice storm conditions' in Ottawa
Environment Canada is calling for significant freezing rain and ice pellets in Ottawa and the region, with the weather agency forecasting "potential ice storm conditions."
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Carleton University faculty, librarians sign open letter in support of striking workers
More than 170 faculty members and librarians at Carleton University have signed an open letter in solidarity with education workers who are currently on strike.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Second People's Commission report on 'Freedom Convoy' to be released Tuesday
Another report detailing the effects that the 2022 'Freedom Convoy' had on the residents of Ottawa will be released today.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigate parking lot confrontation caught on video
Police are investigating after a video showing a violent altercation between a driver and a parking attendant at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon after the Blades game on Sunday went viral on social media.
-
Zellers makes its return to Saskatoon
The highly anticipated wait is over as Zellers is set to open in Saskatoon on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department saw increase in call volume in 2022
The Saskatoon Fire Department answered calls for nearly 22,000 incidents in 2022.