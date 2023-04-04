Former Quebec anesthetist charged with manslaughter

A woman in her 50s who worked as an anesthetist was arrested by police last Thursday for her alleged role in the death of an octogenarian during surgery in Laval more than three years ago.

Isabelle Desormeau, 52, was under investigation by the Laval police department (SPL) for some time before her arrest.

She is facing a charge of manslaughter.

𝗗𝗲́𝗰𝗲̀𝘀 𝗱'𝘂𝗻 𝗼𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗴𝗲́𝗻𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗲 : 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝘂𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲́𝗲

Le SPL a récemment arrêté une suspecte, professionnelle de la santé, pour homicide involontaire dans le cadre d'un événement survenu en novembre 2019.

Following her arrest by investigators from the SPL Crimes Against the Person Squad, Desormeau was released with conditions. Police report that she be back in court on April 21.

Police report that on Nov. 1, 2019, an 84-year-old man died at Laval's Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital following surgery. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man's death, which has not been publicly identified, led to the opening of a police investigation.

Based on the results of this investigation, Crown prosecutors (DPCP) authorized an arrest warrant for the doctor who was the anesthetist at the time of the surgery.

The Santé-Quebec directory indicates that Isabelle Desormeau resigned in December 2019.

Anyone with information about the suspect or related to the event is invited by the Laval Police Service to contact its investigators.