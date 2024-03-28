Former Laval teacher charged with sexual assault of minors in the '80s, police believe there are more victims

Laval police (SPL) arrested a former teacher for alleged sexual offences with a minor that occurred in the 1980s and believe there may be other victims.

John Lawrence Mc Grath, 77, was arrested on March 3 in connection with several offences.

"During the 1980s, the suspect held teaching positions in the Laval school system," the SPL said in a news release. "He allegedly engaged in sexual touching, particularly of a minor victim."

𝗔𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝘅𝘂𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘀 : 𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗲́𝗲𝘀

Le SPL recherche des victimes potentielles de John Lawrence Mc Grath, 77 ans, arrêté pour des infractions à caractère sexuel envers une victime d’âge mineur.

Police say Mc Grath taught in several Laval schools and may have had other victims.

Anyone with information on the former teacher can all the police confidentially at 1-888-933-9007 or by going to the website.

Mc Grath appeared in court and is facing sexual assault and sexual interference charges and will be back in court on May 10.