MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Former Laval teacher charged with sexual assault of minors in the '80s, police believe there are more victims

    Former Laval teacher John Lawrence Mc Grath, was arrested and charged in connection to sexual assaults on minors in the 1980s and police believe he may have other victims. (SPL) Former Laval teacher John Lawrence Mc Grath, was arrested and charged in connection to sexual assaults on minors in the 1980s and police believe he may have other victims. (SPL)
    Share

    Laval police (SPL) arrested a former teacher for alleged sexual offences with a minor that occurred in the 1980s and believe there may be other victims.

    John Lawrence Mc Grath, 77, was arrested on March 3 in connection with several offences.

    "During the 1980s, the suspect held teaching positions in the Laval school system," the SPL said in a news release. "He allegedly engaged in sexual touching, particularly of a minor victim."

    Police say Mc Grath taught in several Laval schools and may have had other victims.

    Anyone with information on the former teacher can all the police confidentially at 1-888-933-9007 or by going to the website.

    Mc Grath appeared in court and is facing sexual assault and sexual interference charges and will be back in court on May 10.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News