

The Canadian Press





Former Montreal Impact coach Mauro Biello was named assistant coach of Canada's national soccer team and under-23 program director Monday.

Biello, a former national team player, will oversee the development of young players and assist head coach John Herdman with the Canadian squad.

"Having represented Canada on a number of different levels and having both played and coached with a Canadian professional team, he brings a unique perspective, in-depth experience and a wisdom that will greatly influence Canadian soccer for years to come," Herdman said of Biello in a statement.

Biello played for Canada at the 1989 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Scotland and later played for the senior national team.

As a professional player, he set team records for games with the Impact from 1993 to 2009. He then became an assistant coach before replacing Frank Klopas as head coach during the 2015 campaign, leading the Impact to the Eastern Conference final in 2016.

He was fired after missing the playoffs last season and replaced by Remi Garde.

"It means a lot to me to represent this country," said Biello. "I feel privileged to be part of Canada Soccer's men's national team program and I feel that something special is happening in Canadian soccer."