Former Habs teammates Price and Weber heading to B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame
The player considered the greatest goaltender of his generation and one of the toughest, meanest, most feared defencemen of his generation – who happened to be teammates for several seasons with the Montreal Canadiens – are the two newest inductees into the British Columbia Hockey Hall of Fame.
Former Olympian gold medallists Carey Price and Shea Weber will be entering the Hall of Fame in Penticton at the 2024 induction ceremony set for Saturday, July 19 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Price, who hasn’t officially retired from the Canadiens and the NHL after suffering serious knee injuries, is the winningest goaltender in Canadiens’ history with 361 career wins.
He was selected fifth overall in the NHL draft from the Tri-City Americans of the Western Hockey League
He's considered by most hockey pundits to be the greatest goaltenders of his generation. His greatest season was in 2014-15 when he led the NHL in goals against average, save percentage and wins. He would win the Hart Trophy as the NHL's Most Valuable Player, Vezina Trophy as Best Goaltender and Ted Lindsay Award as Most Valuable Player as voted on by NHL players.
Weber played 11 seasons with the Nashville Predators, including six as captain, after being selected 49th overall in the NHL draft. He was traded to the Canadiens in June of 2016.
Weber was a member of the 2005 Canadian World Junior team that won gold at the world championships. As a member of the Kelowna Rockets, he helped lead them to a Memorial Cup championship in 2004.
From the time he entered the NHL in 2006 until his recent retirement, Weber was considered one of the toughest defenders in the NHL and finished in the top five in voting for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s Best Defenceman numerous times.
Among his many accomplishments, Weber received the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2015-16 and has 589 career regular season points with the Predators and Montreal Canadiens in 1,038 career games. He added 42 points in 97 career Stanley Cup playoff games, helping the Canadiens reach the Stanley Cup Final.
Joining Price and Weber in the class of 2024 will be Tom Kowal (officials category), Scott Bradley (builder) and the 2010 Fort St. John Flyers.
"The B.C. hockey community has become very deep and rich so we have another wonderfully deserving class," said B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame chair Jim Hughson, the longtime CBC television play-by-play legend of Hockey Night in Canada.
"Our inductees are from Sicamous, Anahim Lake, Abbotsford, Vernon and Fort St. John. Truly a provincial group and some fantastic stories of great contributions to the game."
"It’s really a big honour being a B.C. boy in a small town of Sicamous," said Weber, in a news release. "I was lucky to play my whole minor hockey and junior career in B.C. and to get this call definitely means a lot."
He is honoured to join the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame, especially looking at the names before him, "it definitely makes you feel special."
In 2015, Price did something that hadn’t been done since Dominik Hasek in 1998 - he won the Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy and Ted Lindsay Trophy - plus he shared the William H. Jennings Trophy with Corey Crawford of the Chicago Blackhawks.
Price was inspired to play like Patrick Roy and in 2018, passed the legendary Hab for second place in Canadiens history with his 290th victory in a 3-0 shutout against the Boston Bruins.
Price went 361-261 in 712 career NHL regular season games, and added 43 wins in 92 career Stanley Cup playoff games. He led the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final in the 2020-21 season with Weber.
"Obviously I’m incredibly honoured to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, especially with a teammate of mine, that means a lot to me," said Price. "I’m proud to be from B.C."
In talking about the recognition, Price said it’s a time for reflection.
"To me it’s amazing how incredibly fast careers come and go," he said. "Sitting here at home in my room full of equipment and everything, it’s really humbling to have been able to experience such an amazing ride from Anahim Lake to now. It has really been a surreal ride."
Being inducted into the provincial hockey hall of fame is special to every new inductee, said Hughson/
.“What we’re trying to do is really honour the players, the builders and the teams that made our province proud,” he said. “Each year the class is fantastic. It really is a cool event.”
There are now more than 300 cabinets filled with photos, trophies, sweaters and other hockey memorabilia inside the Hall of Fame at the SOEC, said Hughson.
“We want everyone attending this year’s event to come on in and check out the hall of fame,” he said. “You can wander the hall, see the exhibits and meet a lot of the people who are represented by those exhibits. Then we’ll move into the SOEC to honour this year’s inductees.”
Hughson got to see first-hand just how great Price and Weber were in their prime and being able to broadcast dozens, if not hundreds, of their games, was something he’ll never forget.
“They were both key cogs in the 2014 Sochi gold medal winning team, which, to me, was the greatest hockey team to ever play,” he said. “There was no time in that tournament was there one second where I thought they might come close to losing a game. That’s how dominant they were. And Shea and Carey were such prominent players on that team.”
Both men were thrilled and honoured when they were informed they would be the newest inductees and are looking forward to the induction ceremony, said Hughson.
Bradley, of Delta, is the senior advisor to Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, and has been with the Bruins for three decades.
As part of the scouting department, the Bruins drafted key players like Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Before working his way into the pro ranks, the B.C. native coached for five seasons with the Tier II Junior A and Senior AAA League teams in Abbotsford, including an Allan Cup finalist squad in 1989-90.
Kowal officiated minor and amateur hockey while growing up in Vernon. After officiating in amateur and junior hockey, including the Western Hockey League and a Memorial Cup, Kowal was hired by the NHL as a referee in 1998 and officiated until the 2017-18 season having worked 1,094 regular season NHL games and 12 Stanley Cup playoff games.
After retiring from the NHL, Kowal joined the WHL officiating development staff in 2018 and is currently the WHL officiating development coach, based out of High River, Alta.
The 2010 Flyers won their first ever Allan Cup, the 102nd National Senior Championship with a 3-1 win over the Bentley Generals. Fort St. John went through the tournament undefeated. The Flyers became the ninth host team to win the Allan Cup since the tournament went to a round-robin format in 1992.
The national title was the 12th all-time for British Columbia, second only to Ontario’s 48.
The Allan Cup is one of the oldest club-team hockey competitions in North America, having been first competed for in 1908.
Tickets are available through the SOEC box office and Valleyfirsttix.com. The event kicks off at 5 p.m.
- This report by Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Penticton Herald was first published on July 12, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A B.C. man owes $27,000 in COVID benefit repayments. He's fighting back and is not the only one
A Vancouver man is fighting back against the Canada Revenue Agency's (CRA) claims that he wasn't eligible to receive COVID benefits during the pandemic and owes the government more than $27,000.
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
Did Biden redeem himself? Expert gives her grade following U.S. president’s major press conference
With calls for Joe Biden to step down growing louder, many believe the U.S. president's press conference on Thursday was a 'make-or-break' moment.
'I told you it wasn't a dream': Ontario couple retires after winning $55-million Lotto Max jackpot
When the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot they won was finally deposited in their bank account, Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk couldn't help but be overcome by emotions and hug each other.
Judge throws out Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy case, says he flouted process with lack of transparency
A judge threw out Rudy Giuliani 's bankruptcy case on Friday, slamming the former New York City mayor as a 'recalcitrant debtor' who thumbed his nose at the process while seeking to shield himself from a US$148 million defamation judgment and other debts.
Meta is lifting restrictions on Trump's accounts
Meta announced Friday that it would remove restrictions placed on former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts ahead of the Republican National Convention next week.
Argentina indicts 2 visiting French rugby players in a harrowing case of sexual assault
Argentine prosecutors on Friday charged two French rugby players with aggravated sexual assault, the latest development in the grisly case of a woman who said she was repeatedly raped by the athletes after they took her back to their hotel room and prevented her from leaving.
Fredericton Pride festival cancelled, organizers cite harassment, safety concerns
Organizers of the annual Pride festival in Fredericton say they've cancelled this year's edition because the group's board members are facing intense harassment.
2 bodies of people believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'He was loved': Family members devastated by death of Toronto man allegedly swarmed by teens
Family members of a homeless Toronto man who died after police allege he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teen girls say the thought of his last moments haunts them.
-
Video released of wild police car chase involving white Lamborghini north of Toronto
Police north of Toronto have released dramatic video of a car chase that led officers across York Region in pursuit of a Lamborghini SUV that was clocked at speeds in excess of 200 km/h.
-
'I told you it wasn't a dream': Ontario couple retires after winning $55-million Lotto Max jackpot
When the $55-million Lotto Max jackpot they won was finally deposited in their bank account, Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk couldn't help but be overcome by emotions and hug each other.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man creates online game to bridge the social divide
An Ottawa man has created a game where people with differences come together to solve puzzles and answer questions.
-
Owner of Ottawa Train Yards exits receivership after settling outstanding loan
Ottawa Train Yards is no longer in receivership proceedings, just weeks after it was placed in receivership over an outstanding $39 million loan by the owner of the property.
-
No swimming advisory continues for two Ottawa beaches
Ottawa Public Health says two local beaches remain unsafe for swimming, as water exceeds provincial bacterial standards.
Atlantic
-
'We grieve together': Youth found dead after flash flood in Wolfville, N.S.
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
-
2 bodies of people believed to be from B.C. wash ashore Sable Island, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
-
Some residents 'feel defeated' after heavy rain, flash flooding in Nova Scotia
Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
N.L.
-
'Extreme fire behaviour': Labrador City ordered evacuated as wildfire approaches
Forestry officials have asked everyone in Labrador City to leave as a nearby wildfire creeps closer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador aims to bring standards, oversight to for-profit shelters
An Ontario-based consulting form has developed a set of standards for public and private emergency homeless shelters in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Fisher protest interrupts environment ministers' press conference
About a dozen fishers interrupted a news conference with the country's environment ministers in St. John's on Wednesday to demand the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.
Northern Ontario
-
One person in hospital after falling from swing ride at Canada's Wonderland
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
-
Mother of the 'miracle baby' found crawling by a highway faces a murder charge in older son's death
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
-
Northern Ont. drag queen talks candidly about hate and threats received
It is Pride Week in Sudbury, Ont., and some members of the local queer community are opening up about living with hostility and death threats being directed at them.
London
-
'It's insane': Residents wake to crashed cars and police takedown on quiet Huron County street
Wrecked cars, and vehicle debris stretching as far as eye could see greeted residents of a quiet street in Goderich this morning. "About 3:30ish this morning, we heard a loud bang. We came running to the front, and we [saw] this chaos," said Elgin Avenue resident, Annette McCarthy.
-
Pedestrian fighting for their life following 'serious collision' this afternoon near Lucan
According to police, the victim was rushed to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
-
London fire crews continue to deal with stubborn hay fire
Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office investigator requested with fire loss expected to be in the millions.
Kitchener
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
-
Tony Grace named new anchor of CTV Kitchener’s News at 6
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
-
Ont. man facing sex assault charges after meeting up with 12-year-old at motel
A 29-year-old man, who repeatedly met up with a 12-year-old for sex, was arrested after officers found the pair at a Guelph, Ont. motel.
Windsor
-
More Ontarians living without a family doctor
There are now 2.5 million people in Ontario without a family doctor, an increase of more than 160,000 people in the last six months.
-
Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex
A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex, beginning Saturday, continuing until Tuesday.
-
Three beaches with warnings, two closed due to bacteria levels
Following a heat warning for Windsor-Essex, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has announced three beaches have unsafe for swimming warnings and two are closed.
Barrie
-
Witness testifies fellow inmate's pleas for medical attention were ignored before his death
A former inmate testified at the inquest into the death of Bobby Bristow that he witnessed the 29-year-old Creemore man's pleas for help while behind bars were ignored.
-
2nd suspect arrested in Barrie car bombing
Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a car bombing in Barrie's west end last fall.
-
It's a no GO for Barrie train service to Union Station
Track work is forcing GO Transit to cancel Barrie rail rides for a day.
Vancouver
-
Surrey Sikh temple employee charged after sexually assaulting teen: RCMP
Mounties say a man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a teen at a temple in Surrey's Newton area just over a year ago.
-
Driver arrested after hitting parked cars, mounting sidewalk: RCMP
A driver has been arrested and could face possible charges after they were spotted hitting parked cars and driving onto a sidewalk in Coquitlam Thursday evening, police say.
-
Cancelled ferry sailings reinstated after 'mechanical difficulty' fixed: BC Ferries
Two previously cancelled ferry sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island have been reinstated after a mechanical issue was fixed, BC Ferries says.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. university gives pro-Palestinian protesters trespass notice, deadline to vacate
Vancouver Island University says it has issued a trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protesters, telling them to vacate their encampment on the campus in Nanaimo, B.C., by Monday.
-
Cancelled ferry sailings reinstated after 'mechanical difficulty' fixed: BC Ferries
Two previously cancelled ferry sailings between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island have been reinstated after a mechanical issue was fixed, BC Ferries says.
-
Royal Roads University gets island land, funding from late tobacco heiress
Royal Roads University in British Columbia says it has received a donation of properties on Salt Spring Island and funding worth a total of almost $10 million, the biggest donation in its history.
Winnipeg
-
'This space is long overdue': Manitoba government provides more details on safe consumption site
The Manitoba government has announced an initial price tag for the development of a safe consumption site in Winnipeg.
-
Flin Flon keeping track of fire close to city
The mayor of a Manitoba city is keeping a close eye on a fire that is encroaching on several communities.
-
CFL fan looking to break Guinness World Record
A CFL fan is hoping to set a new world record by seeing games played at all nine of Canada’s stadium in the span of 362.5 hours.
Calgary
-
Calgary man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for murder
Calgary police have released the photo of a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.
-
Calgary Stampede hopes for record-breaking attendance numbers as local businesses cash in on sales
The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth is flirting with record-breaking attendance numbers as hundreds of thousands of visitors continue to pile into Stampede Park.
-
We might learn Monday when Calgary's outdoor water restrictions will be eased
Calgarians might learn on Monday when we'll move to Stage 2 outdoor water restrictions.
Edmonton
-
Child abduction attempt in Red Deer thwarted by witnesses: RCMP
A man has been charged with the attempted abduction of a child in Red Deer last week.
-
How much is your place worth? Heat map shows Edmonton property value assessments
The City of Edmonton has had hot weather this July, and it also has a heat map just in time for the start of a new property tax season displaying the range of them in the wake of an 8.9 per cent hike for 2024.
-
SUV pulls over other drivers in suspected police impersonation: EPS
Edmonton police are looking for drivers who have been pulled over by someone they believe has been impersonating an officer.
Regina
-
Hearing on Sask.'s request to stop collection of carbon money cancelled
A scheduled hearing from the Government of Saskatchewan to stop the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) from collecting carbon levy money was cancelled on Friday.
-
Woman reportedly sexually assaulted at Country Thunder, Lumsden RCMP seek help
Lumsden RCMP are asking the public for tips after a woman was reportedly sexually assaulted at Country Thunder on Friday.
-
These Sask. communities broke weather records on Thursday
Several communities in Saskatchewan set new daily maximum temperature records on Thursday as the heat continues to blanket the province.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man hopes discovery of rare archaeological site will contribute to land-based education
Archaeologists are studying a site north of Prince Albert to determine when people migrated to the area.
-
Saskatoon sees overnight thunderstorm, severe storm warning still in effect Friday
Environment Canada is warning Saskatoon residents of the possibility of severe thunderstorms developing Thursday afternoon.
-
Hearing on Sask.'s request to stop collection of carbon money cancelled
A scheduled hearing from the Government of Saskatchewan to stop the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) from collecting carbon levy money was cancelled on Friday.