Former Hab Danny Grant dies after battle with cancer
Danny Grant, who won a Stanley Cup with the Canadiens in 1968, died at the age of 73 following a battle with cancer. (Photo: NB Sports Hall of Fame/Twitter)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 2:40PM EDT
Former National Hockey League player Danny Grant has died in his hometown of Fredericton at the age of 73 following a battle with cancer.
Grant played 14 seasons in the NHL, including a Stanley Cup win with the Montreal Canadiens in 1968.
He went on to play for Minnesota, Detroit and Los Angeles during his career in the league, scoring 263 goals.
Grant was later a coach at the University of New Brunswick and briefly with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.
He also served as an assistant coach at St. Thomas University and was inducted into the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame in 1985.
Writing on Twitter, the New Brunswick Sports Hall of Fame said Grant's legacy in sport will live on through the impact he had on so many people.
