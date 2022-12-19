Former aide to Quebec MNA charged with fraud

A former political attaché for an ex-MNA has been charged with fraud, forgery, and perjury following an investigation by Quebec's anti-corruption squad.

The Unité permanente anticorruption (UPAC) announced the charges Monday against Julie Nadeau, a former attaché for MNA Claude Surprenant.

In a news release, UPAC said Nadeau, who was in charge of accounting for the CAQ MNA's constituency office between August 2014 and December 2015, committed fraud after she allegedly "embezzled sums totalling more than $8,000 from the MNA's office bank account to her personal account."

Nadeau also used fake medical documents to seek approval for her leave from work between February and December 2016, according to UPAC.

After she was fired by Surprenant for misconduct, she filed a wrongful dismissal complaint with the Administrative Labour Tribunal. During the proceedings, Nadeau "perjured herself several times" by saying in sworn testimony that she had two post-secondary degrees, including one in law, when, in fact, she does not have any university degree.

"The Court concluded, on February 23, 2022, that the faults committed by Ms. Nadeau were serious and that they broke the bond of trust between her and the Member," UPAC said in the release.