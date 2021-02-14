MONTREAL -- To show her appreciation for the months of hard work put forth by Lakeshore General Hospital front-line workers, a West Islander has been rallying her community to put together hot meals.

Since last April, Lovie Rivard has been feeding those doing the most to combat COVID-19. Calling her project 'An Act of Love,' Rivard said putting food into bellies has “made me very happy. I thought it was about food, but it wasn't. It gave them morale that people care for them and love them and respect them. They weren't alone facing this crisis.”

Lovie coordinates volunteers through the Act of Love Facebook page. Among those who came forward is Kelly's Orchard Pub owner John Orr.

“When the pandemic first started, we realized how hard the front-line workers were working and we wanted to do something. We wanted to help,” he said.

“What the workers get is a nice little warm meal at lunchtime because they've had a hard day and have to go back and keep on going. They're underpaid and under-appreciated.”

Restaurants like Orr's have taken a hard hit during the pandemic. Lovie praised the volunteers for coming through at such a difficult time.

“In a time when they were struggling, they opened up the restaurants just to cook the food for the nurses,” she said.

The staff confirmed that the meals are an inspiration.

“We feel rejuvenated,” said head nurse Shirley Gesse. “The food represents more than food, it represents life and love.”