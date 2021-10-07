MONTREAL -- The public is advised not to consume a hot pepper spread sold at Pastafresca, located at 7500 des Galeries-d'Anjou Blvd. in Montreal.

According to Montreal food inspection officials, the product labelled "Tartinade Piment Fort Maison" was improperly prepared and packaged.

Individuals who have this product in their possession are advised not to consume it, even if it shows no signs of spoilage.

The product is sold exclusively at Pastafresca, and units were sold until Oct. 6, 2021.

To date, no cases of illness linked to pepper spread have been reported.