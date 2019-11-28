MONTREAL -- A political brawl has broken out between Quebec and Manitoba over Bill 21, Quebec's secularism law.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is not taking kindly to Manitoba's efforts to woo Quebecers who may be affected by the law, which bans some public-sector employees, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols such as hijabs for Muslim women and yarmulkes for Jewish men in the workplace.

Responding to news that Manitoba has launched an advertising campaign to recruit Quebec civil servants, Legault told reporters in Quebec City Thursday that Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister would be better served in using that money to try to keep defenceman Dustin Byfuglien with the Winnipeg Jets.

"I think this money would have been better spent on French services in Manitoba," Legault said. "I think Mr. Pallister must work to keep his own people in Manitoba like Dustin Byfuglien with the Jets."

Byfuglien, a veteran defenceman who is engaged in a contentious dispute with the Jets, was suspended by the team after he did not report to training camp this past fall.

Pallister told the Canadian Press Wednesday that the $20,000 campaign was a way for Manitoba to address a shortage of bilingual employees in some areas of its civil service.