Featured Video
Flu season brings influx of patients to Quebec ERs
Ana Martinez, a medical assistant at the Sea Mar Community Health Center, gives a patient a flu shot, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 23, 2018 6:37PM EST
With flu season in full swing, Quebec’s emergency rooms are overflowing with patients and the Ministry of Health is stressing the importance of preventing the spread of infection during the holiday season.
According to the ministry, there are steps that can be taken to prevent the flu from spreading.
Quebecers are advised to get the flu shot, especially for the elderly, young and others are elevated risk.
The ministry also advised to cough or sneeze into your elbow if you are sick, avoid sharing glasses and utensils, wash hands frequently and stay at home if you’re infected.
If symptoms present themselves, call Info-Sante at 811 for a medical consultation.
Latest Montreal News
- Policing is a day job, but music a passion for Longueuil's singing cop
- Maxime Bernier says People's Party set up in all 338 ridings ahead of 2019 election
- As archeologists find old secrets in Quebec City, quest for Champlain's tomb continues
- Flu season brings influx of patients to Quebec ERs
- White Christmas? Not so much this year, says meteorologist