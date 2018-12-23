

The Canadian Press





With flu season in full swing, Quebec’s emergency rooms are overflowing with patients and the Ministry of Health is stressing the importance of preventing the spread of infection during the holiday season.

According to the ministry, there are steps that can be taken to prevent the flu from spreading.

Quebecers are advised to get the flu shot, especially for the elderly, young and others are elevated risk.

The ministry also advised to cough or sneeze into your elbow if you are sick, avoid sharing glasses and utensils, wash hands frequently and stay at home if you’re infected.

If symptoms present themselves, call Info-Sante at 811 for a medical consultation.