MONTREAL -- Parts of Quebec City's historic district are at risk of being flooded Monday as weather systems bring strong winds to the area.

A federal weather alert reads the winds could push already-high tides over the shoreline in Vieux Quebec, leading to possible erosion in "vulnerable areas" between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

A storm-surge warning is in effect for the Quebec City area, as well as the Bellechasse, Côte-de-Beaupré - L'Île d'Orléans, and Lévis areas.

Authorities are also warning of heavy snowfall in Quebec City and elsewhere in the province.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," read the advisory.

"There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

The winter storm warning is in effect in the following areas:

Bellechasse area

Côte-de-Beaupré - L'Île d'Orléans area

Lévis area

Lotbinière area

Portneuf area

Québec area

Saint-Lambert area

Valcartier - Stoneham area

Several schools across Quebec have closed due to winter conditions. Consult our list here.