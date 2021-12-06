MONTREAL -- The first snowstorm of the season hit Quebec Monday morning, forcing many schools to close across the province.

Drivers are being warned to stay vigilant as snow accumulation and freezing rain are causing reduced visibility in some areas.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is reporting several accidents and traffic problems on highways in the Greater Montreal area.

However, as of early Monday morning, no major accidents were being reported.

School closures are mostly in the regions of Capitale-Nationale, Mauricie, Laurentides, Côte-Nord, Lac-Saint-Jean, Beauce and Bois-Francs.

Some of the closures include:

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board (regular workday for staff)

Centre de services scolaire des Laurentides

Centre de services scolaire des Samarres

Peter Hall School

Vanguard School

Collège Champagneur

JEM Workshop

Rotiwennakehte school

Ratihen:te school

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 6, 2021.