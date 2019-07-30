

CTV Montreal Staff





Three months after Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac was devastated during spring floods, officials are asking residents if they plan to continue living in the town.

A dike protecting the town from the Lake of Two Mountains broke three months ago, prompting the urgent evacuation of one-third of the homes in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac.

Most of the residents affected were allowed to return after a few days only to discover their homes were ruined and in need of substantial repair.

The widespread flooding this spring, as well as in 2017, prompted the province to update its maps of flood plains, although Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac will not be affected. The provincial government promised in May that the town's dike would be rebuilt to better standards than before.

This is in contrast to most other places affected by floodwaters, where residents will not be permitted to rebuild if the cost of doing so is going to cost more than half the value of the home.

However in the meantime, town officials want to know if residents were going to rebuild, or would move on and have placed a survey on its website asking just that.

Lorraine Nadon said she has lived in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac for more than 30 years and has no intention of leaving.

"You work all your life to pay off your house and this is your major investment. So why should I lose money? I don't want to move necessarily, however if I have no choice, if they don't leave me the choice, we'll move. But that's not what we want," said Nadon.

With reporting from Matt Grillo