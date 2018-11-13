

CTV Montreal





The Irish Aviation Authority is investigating after the pilot of a flight from Montreal to Heathrow spotted a strange phenomenon while over the coast of Ireland.

The pilot contacted control towers in Shannon, Ireland, to inquire if any military flights were taking place in the area, but nothing was taking place.

The pilot then said they had seen a very bright light and was wondering what it was.

"It came up on our lefthand side and then rapidly veered to the north. We saw a bright light and then it disappeared at a very high speed," she said.

Another pilot, flying a Virgin Airlines plane, then joined in and said they had seen multiple objects following the same trajectory. He speculated that meteorites were entering the atmosphere, but were speeding off at "Mach 2."

In all four pilots reported seeing strange lights in that area.

The incident took place Friday, Nov. 9 at 6:47 a.m.