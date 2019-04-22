

CTV Montreal





A young boy passed away in hospital after falling into an in-ground pool in Pierrefonds on Monday afternoon.

According to Montreal police, the child, 5, was playing in a backyard of a home on Saint-Croix St. with a friend when he fell into the pool.

The 10-year-old friend attempted to pull the child out, but ended up falling in as well, according to SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron.

“One of the kids fell off, and the other one probably tried to pull him out but also fell into the pool,” he explained. “After that, it’s still to be clarified by the investigators what exactly happened.”

The in-ground pool was closed at the time, according to Bergeron, with a fence surrounding its perimeter.

The five-year-old child was rushed to hospital for emergency care around 5:30 p.m. after paramedics determined he was in cardiac arrest.

The second child was treated for serious injuries, but police believe he will pull through.

The 5-year-old was officially pronounced dead in-hospital.

SPVM officers say there were adults in the area at the time; however it’s unclear whether the child’s parents were nearby.