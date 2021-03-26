MONTREAL -- Montreal police say they have arrested five people in connection with a major drug seizure in western Montreal.

Investigators from the organized crime unit carried out 11 searches on Thursday in Côte St-Luc, Lachine and Pierrefonds-Roxboro, seizing 50 kilograms of cocaine and 49 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

Police also seized five other types of drugs and medications, two assault rifles, jewelry and nearly $100,000 in cash.

Five suspects were arrested and appeared at the Montreal courthouse Thursday and Friday:

Peter Taylor, 49

Lauro Baba, 55

Alwin Bentley, 50

Joshua S. Rosenberg, 30

Caitlyn Dalton, 33

They are facing charges in connection with drug trafficking and possession, and firearms use and possession.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators can contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133 or via the reporting form available on infocrimemontreal.ca.

Police say they're offering rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects.