Five charged as police seize cocaine, crystal meth in raids in western Montreal
MONTREAL -- Montreal police say they have arrested five people in connection with a major drug seizure in western Montreal.
Investigators from the organized crime unit carried out 11 searches on Thursday in Côte St-Luc, Lachine and Pierrefonds-Roxboro, seizing 50 kilograms of cocaine and 49 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.
Police also seized five other types of drugs and medications, two assault rifles, jewelry and nearly $100,000 in cash.
Five suspects were arrested and appeared at the Montreal courthouse Thursday and Friday:
- Peter Taylor, 49
- Lauro Baba, 55
- Alwin Bentley, 50
- Joshua S. Rosenberg, 30
- Caitlyn Dalton, 33
They are facing charges in connection with drug trafficking and possession, and firearms use and possession.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators can contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514-393-1133 or via the reporting form available on infocrimemontreal.ca.
Police say they're offering rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects.