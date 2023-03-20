Five-alarm fire on St-Denis leaves two families displaced

Two families were displaced early Monday morning after a fire ripped through a building in Montreal's Quartier Latin.

No one was injured, according to the Montreal fire department (SIM).

A SIM spokesperson said the five-alarm fire started outside near the building's first floor around 1:30 a.m., eventually making its way to the roof.

The three-floor building, located on Saint-Denis and Emery Streets, contains commercial establishments in the basement and first floor, and residences on the second and third.

The SIM said two families were evacuated and taken in by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Firefighters were called to a burning building on St-Denis Street around 1:30 a.m. on March 20, 2023. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)