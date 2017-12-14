

CTV Montreal





A building that was undergoing renovations will need major structural repairs following a five-alarm fire.

Flames were spotted coming from 5665 14th Ave. near Rosemont Blvd. shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters quickly called for extra help since the triplex is attached to buildings on either side and they did not want the fire to spread.

The fire spread throughout the building easily since walls had already been stripped with studs exposed, and there were large holes in several floors.

Firefighters brought the fire under control after three hours, but said the interior of the building was gutted by flames and is a total loss.

The structure is still standing but may need to be demolished.

The police arson squad will now try to determine how the fire started.