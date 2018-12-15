

The Canadian Press





Former Parti Quebecois cabinet minister Yves-Francois Blanchet will formally launch his bid to become the new leader of the Bloc Quebecois on Saturday.

Blanchet announced his intention to succeed the controversial Martine Ouellet in November.

Several of the Bloc’s MPs are expected to be in attendance when Blanchet makes the announcement in Montreal. So far, nine out of the party’s 10 MPs have announced their support for him.

No other candidates have so far stepped forward. MP Michel Bourdrias, the only member of the Bloc caucus to not announce their support for Blanchet, had been rumoured to be interested in running, but announced last week he would not do so.

Prospective candidates have one month to raise $15,000 and get 500 signatures in at least 15 ridings. If no one else comes forward, Blanchet will become party leader on Jan. 15.

The Bloc has been without a permanent leader since Ouellet stepped down in June amid infighting over her leadership style. During her tenure, half of the Bloc’s MPs left the party to sit as independents, though they returned after her resignation.