

The Canadian Press





Martine Ouellet is quitting politics, following the lead of several other National Assembly members who have decided not to seek re-election this October.

Ouellet, who represents Vachon on the south shore, will continue her duties as an MNA until the election.

Earlier in June, she resigned as head of the Bloc Quebecois after losing a confidence vote.

Ouellet said she plans on spending more time with her family, but didn't close the door on a return to politics down the line.

She explained that while politics may be challenging, "it remains the best tool to change the world and Quebec."