Fires in Quebec's 'intensive' zone have stabilized, but concerns remain further north

Although the fight against forest fires in Quebec continued Wednesday night, the provincial wildfire prevention agency (SOPFEU) says the situation remains critical in the north.

On Thursday morning, SOPFEU reported that, of the 129 wildfires burning in Quebec, 88 were in the northern region. Of those, 15 are considered a priority.

Additional measures have been taken to protect access roads near the Eastmain, Wemindji and Waskaganish communities, as well as the Billy Diamond, Du Nord and Transtaïga roads.

Efforts are also underway to protect Hydro-Quebec facilities, notably the LG3 and LG4 stations east of Radisson.

Ground and aerial operations were launched to tackle the out-of-control fires.

As for the rest of Quebec, 41 forest fires were burning in the so-called intensive protection zone Thursday morning.

Unlike the northern zone, SOPFEU considers the situation here stable, with no fires qualifying as out-of-control.

Just three priority fires remain, two in Côte-Nord and the other in Jamésie.

Twelve fires have yet to be attacked, but they don't put any communities or infrastructure at risk, according to SOPFEU.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 13, 2023.