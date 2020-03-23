MONTREAL -- Two of the SPVM’s officers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the police force confirmed on Monday.

Both officers recently returned from vacation abroad and haven’t been to work since. They are self-isolating and will continue to follow recommended guidelines from health officials before being cleared to go back to work.

Officers on the field are following the same protocols as the government has outlined for citizens -- frequently washing their hands and keeping their distance from others. They have been supplied gloves and masks to wear when they must physically intervene with a person, or when they are dealing with situations that may put them at risk.



There are currently 628 cases in Quebec.