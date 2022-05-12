50 searches lead to 6 arrests in Mauricie drug raids

A major police operation Wednesday in Quebec's Mauricie region saw police officers arrest six people and conduct 50 searches in Trois-Rivières, Shawinigan and Saint-Boniface.

The operation was led by officers from the Mauricie regional joint force (ERM), the Contraband Investigation Service and Trois-Rivières police.

"The aim of these operations was to search for evidence in residences and vehicles affiliated with individuals suspected of drug trafficking and smuggling illicit cannabis," officials note. "They were conducted in part under the ACCES Cannabis program."

Six individuals were arrested; three were released pending a court appearance at a later date, and the other three remain in custody.

During the searches, police seized over 130,000 contraband cigarettes, as well as narcotics such as cocaine, GHB and over 17,300 methamphetamine tablets.

Officers also confiscated 395 kg of bulk cannabis pods, over 1,100 cannabis plants, $300,000 in cash and five firearms.

Any information related to the possession, trafficking or use of firearms can be reported to the CENTAURE line at 1-833-888-ARME (2763).

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 12, 2022.