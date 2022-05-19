Quebec pledges $1 million to support gun violence prevention research

The Quebec government is pledging $1 million to establish a research chair on gun violence prevention in Montreal.

The money will go to the Fonds de recherche du Québec -- Société et culture (FRQSC).

Chantal Rouleau, minister responsible for the metropolis and the Montreal region, made the announcement Thursday during the Colloque Urbanité et jeunes marginalisés, an event organized by the Café-Jeunesse Multiculturel de Montréal-Nord.

"We are all concerned about gun violence," she said. "Our goal is to promote a better understanding of the problems related to gun violence in the metropolitan region in order to better guide decisions."

The Quebec government notes it has already contributed more than $90 million to Operation CENTAURE, as well as $52 million towards crime prevention measures.

"The creation of this research chair will make it possible to respond to the important social concern of gun violence in the metropolis," explained Louise Poissant, scientific director of the FRQSC. "It will encourage the sharing of knowledge through mobilization and scientific dissemination activities while supporting the training of researchers on this issue."

The money is part of the Quebec strategy to combat gun violence.