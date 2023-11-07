MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Fire rages through industrial building in Trois-Rivieres

    Police are investigating after an industrial building was completely engulfed in flames in Trois-Rivières. (Credit: Alice Trahan | Noovo Info) Police are investigating after an industrial building was completely engulfed in flames in Trois-Rivières. (Credit: Alice Trahan | Noovo Info)

    Police are investigating after an industrial building was completely engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning in Trois-Rivières, Que.

    The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says a 911 call was made at 7:15 a.m. about the blaze at a battery factory in the Carrefour 40-55 industrial park.

    According to Noovo Info, the fire was so intense that debris was thrown all the way to highways 40 and 55, and smoke could be seen from afar.

    Debris was also found on several residential streets about seven to eight kilometres away.

    A large security perimeter has been set up around the burning building.

    The entire industrial park was evacuated due to the toxic fumes produced by the smoke.

    The causes and circumstances of the blaze remain unknown.

