MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal police investigating gunfire in Kirkland

    Montreal police is investigating after shots were fired in Kirkland on the West Island. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) Montreal police is investigating after shots were fired in Kirkland on the West Island. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after shots were fired in Kirkland on the West Island late Sunday night.

    The force says it received several 911 calls about gunshots heard at 11:45 p.m. on Beaubois Street near Timberlea-Trail Street.

    "According to initial information obtained by police, the suspects were in a vehicle," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "They fired at the residence and fled down Timberlea-Trail."

    She adds officers found projectile marks on a home, as well as shell casings on the ground.

    There were no reported injuries.

    A security perimeter has been established to allow investigators to analyze the scene.

