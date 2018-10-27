

CTV Montreal





The Montreal police and fire departments were out looking for new recruits on Saturday, eager to bolster diversity in their infamously homogenous ranks.

The two forces came out to the Ness Ultimate Combat Academy martial arts gym. Founder Ali Nestor has trained fighters for years, but the gym also has a school takes in youth and young adults who struggle academically.

With less than nine per cent of Montreal police officers being visible minorities and 97 per cent of the firefighters being white men, Nestor said he’s hoping to do his part to even out the numbers.

“Often we think there could be this distance between the police and ethnic communities,” he said.

Centre For Research-Action on Race Relations Director Fo Niemi praised the initiative, but said the forces need to take other action to promote diversity.

“It’s all about reflecting who you serve, who you protect and, among other things, essentially who the taxpayers are,” he said. “Changing the way you’re doing thing, changing the organizational culture is not only about recruiting people, but also keeping them and moving them up the ladder.”

Fire department Lt. Alberto Syllione said the department will do its job better with a more diverse group of firefighters.

“Like it or not, when you see someone who looks like you, who talks like you, the same language as you, you’re more comfortable talking with that person and telling them exactly what your worries are and what the situation is,” he said. “If I made it, anybody can do it. The only thing you need to be is focused, you need to be really serious about that, do all the sacrifices, you have to study a lot and keep yourself in good shape.”

For some of the youngsters at the gym, the job pitch sounded pretty good.

“I think when you’re confused and you don’t know what to do in your life, this kind of event helps you, because people explain what you will do in these jobs and what it’s like,” said Arina Ianioglo.