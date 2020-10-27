MONTREAL -- A 17-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a fire broke out at a multiplex on Saint-Vallier St. in Rosemont early Tuesday morning.

Four other people were also taken to the CHUM hospital, the Montreal fire department said.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. and rose to a second-level alarm. Around 60 firefighters were on scene.

"At the firefighters' arrival, a lot of smoke was coming out of the building," the Montreal fire department said.

Once the intervention is complete, firefighters will determine the extent of the damage to the building -- which includes a depanneur on the ground level and three residences above.