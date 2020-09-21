MONTREAL -- A fire in two Pointe-Claire schools forced students to evacuate the buildings on Monday afternoon.

According to firefighters, the fire at Felix-Leclerc High School began at around 2 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Lester B. Pearson School Board said 1,300 students and staff were evacuated from the adjoining St. Thomas High School in accordance to fire drill procedures. The spokesperson said that as the fire happened close to the end of the school day, many students were able to leave by bus or head home.

As of 3:15 p.m., St. Thomas was still scheduled to re-open as usual on Tuesday morning.

The fire started on the roof of the school's administration building, where construction work was being done.

Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Firefighters said the fire never rose above a one alarm classification and did not spread from the roof to other parts of the school.