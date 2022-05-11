Fire forces the evacuation of 2 Montreal buildings
Two buildings in the east end of Montreal were evacuated early Wednesday morning due to a fire.
According to Montreal police (SPVM), the fire started at 4:30 a.m. in a residential building on Papineau Avenue and Ontario Street before quickly spreading to the neighbouring residences.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 6:30 a.m., but damage to the buildings was extensive.
The Red Cross is onsite to provide resources to residents affected by the fire. There were no reported injuries.
Papineau Avenue is still closed between Sherbrooke and Ontario streets, causing a major headache for commuters trying to get to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montrealers get a taste of summer with hot, dry weather
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians to see biggest price increase at restaurants over cooking oil shortage: expert
Poor harvests due to climate change, supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have created food production shortages worldwide, with cooking oil being the latest product impacted.
EU lifts mask requirement for air travel as pandemic ebbs
European Union will no longer require masks to be worn at airports and on planes starting next week amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions across the bloc, authorities said Wednesday.
Acute hepatitis: Canada reports cases as global outbreak’s cause remains mystery
Seven probable cases of severe acute hepatitis have been reported over a six-month period at one of Canada's major children's hospitals, as an unexplained outbreak of severe cases affects young, healthy children around the world.
Fragment of the asteroid that killed off the dinosaurs may have been found
A tiny fragment of the asteroid that hit Earth 66 million years ago may have been found encased in amber -- a discovery NASA has described as 'mind-blowing.'
Ukraine cuts Russia gas at 1 hub, underlining risk to supply
Ukraine stopped the flow of Russian natural gas through one of the hubs that feed Western European homes and industry on Wednesday, while a Kremlin-installed official in a southern region seized by Russian troops said the area will ask Moscow to annex it.
How Canadian businesses can now donate to Ukrainian resettlement efforts
The federal government has launched a new online portal so businesses can help support Ukrainian refugees in Canada who have fled Russia's war.
Al Jazeera reporter shot, killed during Israeli raid in West Bank
Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed while covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded in the incident blamed Israeli forces.
More evidence emerges of N.S. mass shooter's long history of domestic abuse
The former wife of the man responsible for the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia says he once pinned her to the floor during a fit of rage, confirming that the killer's violence towards women extended back to the 1990s.
Toronto
-
-
-
Cross-examination to continue for second complainant in Hoggard trial
Cross-examination is expected to continue this afternoon for an Ottawa woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
Atlantic
-
-
Crews continue to battle Yarmouth County wildfire; air quality alert remains in effect
Crews are back on the ground and in the air in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County as an out-of-control wildfire continues to burn in the area.
-
Parole conditions changed for former Nova Scotia fugitive found in Latin America
A man who was a fugitive in Latin America for five years after fatally shooting another man in Nova Scotia can now move from his halfway house.
London
-
-
'Transport mishap' at truck wash in Woodstock
The Woodstock Fire Department has shared dramatic images of an incident at Blue Beacon Truck Wash.
-
Alleged seller charged in drug death of Ilderton, Ont. paramedic
London police have charged a city man after a drug-related death in December 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay man found guilty of 1980 murder, eligible for parole after 15 years
The man charged 40 years after the brutal murder of a North Bay woman in her home has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
-
-
Indigenous-owned service connects Far North to high-speed internet
People in the remote far north Ontario community of Fort Albany First Nation are now able to connect to the rest of the country and the world with blazing-fast internet connections, with neighbouring communities to follow.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after suspected shooting, crash in southeast Calgary
Police responded to a crash and reports of gunfire in a southeast intersection Tuesday night that left one person dead.
-
Alberta COVID-19 data to be updated Wednesday
Alberta Health is expected to update the province's COVID-19 data Wednesday.
-
Magic Makar: Avalanche defenseman turns in dominant series
Makar's 10 points are the most in league history by a defenseman through four games in any playoff year, according to NHL Stats.
Kitchener
-
Home away from home: Waterloo couple opens up home to Ukrainian family
As families continue to flee the violence in Ukraine, some have been able to find safety in Waterloo region.
-
-
Close to 300 nursing vacancies in Waterloo region: union
The Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) is calling the situation at hospitals in Waterloo region and across the province "cataclysmic," as a nursing shortage continues to cause challenges.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver city staff work on strategy to address violent crime
Vancouver city staff are now working on a strategy to address the spike in violent crime that’s been hampering the city.
-
Do you recognize this man? White Rock RCMP look for suspect after caught-on-camera theft
White Rock Mounties are appealing to the public and local business owners to keep an eye out for a man they say stole from multiple businesses Monday.
-
Nesting birds to blame for days of power outages impacting thousands of British Columbians
When the lights went out for thousands of hydro customers in B.C.'s Interior, residents probably thought of the weather, or wondered if something had knocked down a power pole. The actual cause, it turns out, was birds.
Edmonton
-
Man who sexually assaulted woman near southeast Edmonton park sought by police
Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in broad daylight in southeast Edmonton.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer air rolls back in
The cool spell is over. After three straight days with highs in single digits, we'll be back to average this afternoon.
-
Conservative leadership candidates prep for first official party debate
Six candidates competing to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will meet on stage tonight for the first of two official debates. The event in Edmonton comes less than a week after five out of the six contenders put on a feisty performance during an unofficial debate in Ottawa, where much focus was paid to fighting COVID-19 mandates and the recent convoy protest in the nation's capital.
Windsor
-
Worker dies after industrial accident in Harrow: OPP
Essex County OPP say a worker has died after an industrial accident in Harrow.
-
Chatham-Kent firefighters battle large pallet fire in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to a large pallet fire in Wallaceburg on Wednesday morning.
-
Carrousel of the Nations returns to traditional in-person format
Carrousel of the Nations is returning to its traditional format as an in-person festival this June.
Regina
-
Recent protests sparked security debate at Sask. Legislative Building
Plans to hire a new security team for the Saskatchewan Legislative Building is dominating debate during Question Period. Recent protests outside the building have sparked a $1.67 million plan to hire 11 armed constables.
-
New SJHL commissioner McIntyre taking over at a challenging but exciting time
New Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) commissioner Kyle McIntyre, is taking over at what many see as a challenging but exciting time for Junior ‘A’ hockey in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. gas prices expected to rise again ahead of May long weekend
Since March 2, gas prices have risen over 20 cents per litre. Now, experts are predicting another increase by the Victoria Day long weekend – the unofficial start of summer.
Ottawa
-
Funding framework for new Civic Campus being debated at City Council
Ottawa city council is discussing a future plan to provide the Ottawa Hospital with $150 million to build its new Civic Campus.
-
Public hearings into Ottawa LRT to run June 13 to July 8
Public hearings into Stage 1 of Ottawa’s LRT program will begin next month and run for just over three weeks.
-
Record-breaking temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa
Ottawa could see record-breaking warm temperatures today and throughout the week.
Saskatoon
-
Investigation into Saskatoon real estate company finds 'highly disorganized' records, missing servers and millions in cash gone
A court-ordered investigation has found that $211.9 million raised from investors by a Saskatoon-based real estate firm is mostly gone.
-
Prince Albert, Sask. police looking for mom and two kids
Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a mother and her two children.
-
Here's why you might be seeing more ticks in Saskatoon this spring
Saskatoon appears to be a hotspot for ticks this spring, an expert says.