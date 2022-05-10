Police believe vehicle fire in north end of Montreal was criminal

A fire that appears to be of criminal origin destroyed a parked car on Tuesday night in Montreal's north end.

Montreal police (SPVM) reports that the fire does not appear to have caused any injuries, and, as of early morning, no arrests had been made.

A 911 call around 2 a.m alerted authorities about the car parked and on fire on Letellier St., near the intersection of de Salaberry St., in the Nouveau-Bordeaux district.

The flames were intense when Montreal firefighters (SSIM) arrived on the scene, but were under control when SPVM officers arrived.

Initial checks did not reveal any incendiary object or obvious cause of the fire, but criminal suspicions led to the investigation being handed over to the SPVM's arson squad.