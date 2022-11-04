Fire breaks out in a training centre in Longueuil, nearby school evacuated

A fire broke out Friday morning in a training centre in Vieux-Longueuil.

Longueuil police (SPAL) said on its Facebook page that it was assisting the Longueuil fire department (SSIAL) regarding a fire that broke out at the Centre de formation professionnelle Charlotte-Tassé on Lavallée Street.

The centre was closed for renovations, it said.

No one was injured in the fire, the SSIAL said.

Evacuations were carried out in the area, including Marcelle-Robidoux Elementary School. The students were transported to the Carillon school and everyone is fine, the school confirmed.

Parents seeking more information can call 450-463-7191

On social media, the Marie-Victorin school service centre confirmed that there were no injuries and that all children were safe.

"None of our other schools are affected by this event," the centre's Facebook page said.

SSIAL did not respond to a message from The Canadian Press.













- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 4, 2022