MONTREAL -- The COVID-19 virus claimed on Thursday another victim among Quebec orderlies, this time 56-year-old Sylvain Roy.

Roy, who worked in the Lionel-Emond CHSLD in Gatineau, died just a week after catching the virus.

Roy’s union said he was an orderly for more than 20 years who was appreciated among his colleagues and worked until the end of his life to care for others.

A candlelit vigil was held Thursday night in front of the care home where he worked.

Since the start of the pandemic, five orderlies have died due to COVID-19 in Quebec. Three worked in Montreal, at the Grace Dart home, the Cartierville care home and the Chinese hospital. Another worked at the Lucien-G.-Rolland care home in the Laurentians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2020.