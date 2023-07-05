Feels like 40: Heat warning across southern Quebec

A heat warning is in effect for much of southern Quebec, where it’s expected to feel like 40 degrees Celsius.

Environment Canada continued its heat warning Wednesday for the following regions:

Montreal area

Vaudreuil area

Valleyfield - Beauharnois area

Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe area

Quebec City area

Mont-Orford - Lake Memphremagog area

Sherbrooke area

The weather agency said Wednesday will be a "very hot and humid day" with values near 40 expected. The heat will continue on Thursday.

Montreal will see sun in the morning with a mix of sun and cloud and 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The UV index is 9, or very high. The air quality index is 4, or moderate.

There will be little relief from the heat at night – with minimum temperatures near 20 degrees Celsius.

Environment Canada warns that extreme heat affects everyone.

It is asking people to schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day, and issuing a reminder to never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Heat warnings pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.