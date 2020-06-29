MONTREAL -- The federal government has invested $983,046 to renovate and expand the Hudson Village Theatre.

“These renovations will ensure improved programming that will delight audiences and bolster the vitality of our beautiful community," said Vaudreuil-Soulanges MP Peter Schiefke, who announced the investment Monday on behalf of federal Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault.

In a statement, Guilbeault acknowledged the difficult period that performing artists and their institutions have been experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are all aware of the severe impact that the current crisis is having on the performing arts," Guilbeault said. "Our government is committed to the well-being of our artists and artisans, as well as everyone who is passionate about arts and culture."

Elizabeth Corker, the theatre's chair of the board of directors, said "the proposed expansion will greatly enhance the overall theatrical experience for our performing artists and growing audiences, and will definitely have a positive impact on the professional arts community as a whole."

The 148-seat venue, a former CP railways station in central Hudson, has been operating as an English-language theatre for 28 years.