Dozens of federal employees staged a protest Tuesday morning outside their offices on René Levesque Blvd.

The federal budget is being delivered later in the day, and the employees said they hoped Finance Minister Bill Morneau had allotted funds to fix the Phoenix pay system.

The protesters pointed out that Justin Trudeau promised to fix the Phoenix pay system in September 2015 and that still hasn't happened.

The Phoenix pay system was supposed to cost just $5.7 million when it was created but under the Harper government the cost grew to $185 million.

Since then the cost to fix the faulty program has grown to more than $2.2 billion.

Since Phoenix came into use tens of thousands of employees have had problems with getting paid.

A survey of 160,000 federal employees showed that 65 percent still have problems with being paid, and that 22 percent have refrained from applying for new positions, or refused promotions, because they are afraid of not getting paid.