MONTREAL -- The family of a Black man killed in Repentigny Sunday is speaking out about his death at the hands of local police.

They will give a statement at 1 p.m. in front of their home, the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) confirmed.

"My father was killed," Kayshawn Olivier told La Presse. "He's had previous hospital stays for anxiety, but I don't know much more than that."

According to Quebec's police watchdog (BEI), a 911 call was placed at 7:33 a.m. about "a confused and disoriented individual armed with a knife."

When paramedics and officers from Repentigny police arrived at the scene, they located a 38-year-old man, who was outside with another individual.

"The police tried to write the man a ticket, but he fled on foot," the BEI notes. "The subject allegedly had a knife in his possession and was threatening the officers."

The BEI states the officers tried "in vain" to reason with the man, even using pepper spray "without success."

"The police officers fired several shots at the man and hit him fatally," the report concludes.

According to a witness, who spoke to La Presse, "The police were telling him to drop the knife, telling him repeatedly that they were going to help him."

The witness says the man pretended to drop his weapon, but instead ducked behind a hedge.

"That's when they fired. Two shots and that was it," the witness told La Presse.

Following the incident, the BEI was called to investigate "whether this information is accurate."

The bureau is asking any potential witnesses to contact them via their website.