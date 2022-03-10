Fact vs. fiction: Montreal teacher helping students navigate news about Russia-Ukraine war

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russians keep pressure on Mariupol after hospital attack

Civilians trapped inside Mariupol desperately scrounged for food and fuel as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city Thursday amid international condemnation over an airstrike a day earlier that killed three people at a maternity hospital.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon