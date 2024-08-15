Facing persistent flooding, Vaudreuil residents want the city to step up  

After repeated flooding on their street, residents in Vaudreuil have begun collecting signatures to demand the city take action.

Monica Lemay, who lives on Evangeline Street, says it's the second time her home has been flooded.

"My neighbours some of them it's their third time. Some of them have had back-to-back floods," Lamay said in an interview.

Lemay says what's worse is not knowing what they can do about it.

"Like what can I do to prevent the problem? But it's not us. It's the city. I don't know. I don't know how we can prevent it, that's the problem," she said.

Resident Janice Markey-Dery says she still doesn't know how much her insurance will cover.

"Are they going to dismiss us as an uninsurable risk because it keeps flooding? You can have insurance, but you can't have flood coverage. Is hat what's going to happen?"

Gaetan Brisebois said he is collecting signatures from residents on the street to ask the City of Vaudreuil-Dorion to fix their sewer lines.

"We just want to tell the city to be prepared, that if this happens again, and especially if our insurance doesn't want to protect us for these kinds of damages, the city would be responsible the next time," Brisebois said.

Vaudreuil-Dorion Mayor Guy Pilon says more than 1,400 homes in the city were affected by flooding, dwarfing the damage done by flooding in 2017.

He acknowledged that Evangeline Street has had flooding problems before, and something needs to be done.

"The engineer is working right now to see what's happening there. Because on one street you have problem, two street. And the others there's no problem," he noted.

However, he says it's not due to Vaudreuil-Dorion's mass expansion. In fact, he says the new construction is helping fund an overhaul of the city's infrastructure.

"Because we are enlarging the city, we are changing our pump system, we are changing our sewer system."