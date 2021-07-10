MONTREAL -- Half a dozen members of the Quebec chapter of Extinction Rebellion broke into the Montreal Dodge Boulevard dealership Saturday morning to tow away some of its vehicles.

Two environmental activists dressed in blue uniforms identifying them as part of the satirical "Ministry of the New Normal" wrapped yellow police tape around four Jeep Cherokees and Grand Cherokees to "quarantine" them and "precede an immediate recall."

Activists then called a tow truck to pick up the cars, which they called "the most polluting SUVs".

"We need to get rid of these vehicles as soon as possible because they are a public health hazard," said Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Helene Touze. "We think it's really critical to get them off the road when we are in the midst of a climate crisis."

The store's finance director, Marvin Andrade, stepped in before the tow truck driver, who was unaware of the staging, towed the vehicles.

"Everyone has the right to express their opinions," he told the activists, "but to do things like this, I don't think it's the right way to defend your cause."

The Extinction Rebellion members left the scene without a ruckus, but left their security cord around the Jeeps.