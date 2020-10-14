MONTREAL -- Climate activism group Extinction Rebellion has claimed another billboard hijack, this time near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

Their message is "Let's not confine our struggles" and plays into the province of Quebec's red-zone rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The population is being invited to "continue to fight for ecological and social justice while respecting public health demands," according to a news release by the group on Wednesday.

"It's possible! COVID has proven that drastic changes in behaviour can be made. We can’t give up," said climber Iconoclaste, an Extinction Rebellion member who uses an alias.

The sign was put up by the group's Robin des Toits affinity group, who also blocked the bridge last year.

“Falling under a red alert generates enormous suffering for all members of society, except for the oil elite, the banks and the multinationals," said Alix Ruhlmann. "We cannot allow all this suffering to have served no purpose and to continue to serve no purpose! We must emerge from this pandemic ready to mobilize for a just society where everyone has a future."