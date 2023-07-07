Explosion leads to fire in Baie D'Urfe industrial building

Incendie/fire - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Incendie/fire - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon