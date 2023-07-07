Explosion leads to fire in Baie D'Urfe industrial building

Over four dozen Montreal firefighters are on the scene in an industrial area of Baie D'Urfe after an explosion prompted a response.

The Montreal fire department (SIM) reported that at 2:10 p.m. a 911 call came in about an explosion in the roof of an industrial building on Clark Graham Avenue. near Morgan Boulevard in the West Island municipality.

SIM spokesperson Robert Rousseau said when the first unit left the station, they could see smoke from the building from a distance, and around 50 firefighters were called to the scene.

There were no injuries reported, but as of 3:45 p.m., the fire was not under control.

Rousseau said Environment Quebec was called to the scene as they are not sure what is in the two-storey industrial building.

"We just want to make sure what's going on in there," said Rousseau.

Railway authorities have been told to stop all train traffic on the nearby line.

Clark-Graham Street is closed between Lee and Fining avenues.