The Liberals are keeping it in the family as they try and retain the Jacques-Cartier riding.

Sources tell CTV Montreal that Greg Kelley, son of outgoing MNA Geoff Kelley, will run in place of his father.

In June, Geoff Kelley announced he would not seek re-election.

He'd represented the West Island riding at the National Assembly since 1994.

Greg Kelley has worked as a political advisor since 2014, and is a graduate of both McGill and the University of Montreal.

The riding has been a party stronghold for decades.

Only once since 1939 have voters elected a non-Liberal candidate to the National Assembly.