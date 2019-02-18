

CTV Montreal





Police are continuing to search for escaped murderer Denis Begin.

The 58-year-old inmate fled from a minimum security Federal Training Centre in Laval on Friday, Feb. 15.

He was last seen wearing a grey coat and police believe he was travelling in a dark-coloured SUV.

Begin is 170 cm tall and weighs 81 kg (5'7", 180 lb). He is bald, with white skin, blue eyes, and eyeglasses. He also has a surgical scar on his left arm.

Police believe he could be in the Gatineau or Outaouais region.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to call 9-1-1.

Killed man in 1993

Begin killed Ricardo Gizzi on Halloween in 1993, shooting him in a bar on Jean Talon St. in Rosemont while wearing a goalie mask.

He was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for ten years.

Begin was an informant before he was convicted of murder, and at one point told police he knew who had built the bomb that killed 11-year-old Daniel Desrochers in 1995.

Nobody has ever been charged for Daniel's death.