Denis Begin, 58, is currently serving a life-sentence for second-degree murder.
Denis Begin, 58, is currently serving a life-sentence for second-degree murder. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Saturday, February 16, 2019
Last Updated Saturday, February 16, 2019 10:22AM EST
Government officials say a convicted murderer has escaped from custody in Laval.
Correctional Service Canada says staff at the minimum-security unit of the Federal Training Centre discovered Denis Begin, 58, was missing on Friday.
They say staff made the discovery during the 12:15 p.m. head count.
Begin is currently serving a life-sentence for second-degree murder.
Officials say he has also served two sentences for conspiracy to commit a criminal act.
They're asking anyone with information about the man's whereabouts to call police.
Police believe he could be in Gatineau or the Outaouais region. He was last seen wearing a grey coat and could be travelling in a dark SUV.
Begin weighs 180 lbs and stands 5'5. He's a bald caucasian man with blue eyes, glasses, and a surgical scar on his left arm.
