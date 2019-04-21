

The Canadian Press





Environmentalists and other activists will surround the National Assembly in Quebec City on Monday as part of an Earth Day protest.

The symbolic action will be aimed at demonstrating the urgency of combatting climate change and calling on Premier Francois Legault’s government to act quickly.

A collective of 25 environmental organizations, unions and youth groups is also calling on the public to join in the protest.

Among those who have said they will attend is director and environment activist Dominic Champagne and former New Democratic Party leader Thomas Mulcair.

The event will be preceded by a march starting at 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Grande Allee and Parlementaires, near the Parc de la Francophonie.